WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs sweep WKU in 3-game set at J.C. Love Field

Louisiana Tech (36-17, 18-9) earned a 3-game sweep of Western Kentucky (17-33, 7-20) at J.C. Love Field over the weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Bulldog bats breakout out in 16-4 win to open the series

WIN | Cade Gibson (5-4) LOSS | Devyn Terbrak (7-4)

Taylor Young opened the game with a solo HR to center field to put the 'Dogs out in front 1-0.

Adarius Myers would single later in the frame to give Tech a 2-0 lead that it would never relinquish.

After WKU had trimmed the Tech lead to 2-1, Jorge Corona launched his 12th HR of the season to right-center to extend the lead back out to 4-1.

Leading 4-3 in the 6th inning, Tech took control.

Steele Netterville walked with the bases loaded to give the 'Dogs a 5-3 advantage.

Cole McConnell followed with a grand slam to right-center to make it 9-3 Bulldogs and put the game out of reach.

Tech would send 11 hitters to the plate and score 7 runs in the 7th inning to give us the final score of 16-4.

Cade Gibson earned his 5th win of the season after allowing 3 ER in 5 innings of work on the mound.

Corona and McConnell each finished with 3 hits and 4 RBI in the victory.

Game 2 | Jennings spectacular in Tech's 7-2 win to claim series

WIN | Ryan Jennings (5-1) LOSS | Luke Stofel (0-7)

Phil Matulia and Jackson Lancaster delivered run-scoring hits in Tech's 3-run first inning on Saturday to give Ryan Jennings an early lead.

The right-hander handled things from that point forward.

Jennings fired 7.1 innings of 1-run ball on his way to his 5th win of the season. The New Braunfels, TX native struck out 8 on the afternoon.

In addition to Matulia and Lancaster, Louisiana Tech received RBI hits from Steele Netterville (2), Taylor Young, and Wade Elliott in the victory.

Elliott had multiple hits in the contest for the second consecutive game.

Netterville finished with 4 hits and 2 RBI in the victory.

Game 3 | Whorff, Fincher lead Bulldogs to 11-2 win and sweep of WKU

WIN | Jarret Whorff (5-6) LOSS | Sean Bergeron (2-3)

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom half of the 3rd inning, Louisiana Tech's bats came alive.

Taylor Young doubled to right-center to score Logan McLeod and Wade Elliott who had singled earlier in the frame.

Steele Netterville would single two hitters later to drive in Young and give the Bulldogs its first lead at 3-2.

Leading 4-2 with two outs in the inning, Jackson Lancaster launched a 3-run HR over the scoreboard in right field to make it 7-2 Tech.

Jarret Whorff settled in on the mound to allow 2 runs in 5 innings of work in earning his 5th win of the season.

Tech would add 2 runs in each the 7th and 8th innings to make it 11-2s. Phil Matulia's 2-run HR in the 8th was his 7th of the season.

Jonathan Fincher fired 4 scoreless innings in relief of Whorff to close it out. The left-hander allowed just 2 hits and didn't walk a batter.

Taylor Young, Steele Netterville, Kyle Crigger, Jackson Lancaster, Cade Gibson, Ryan Jennings, and Jarret Whorff finished their senior seasons with a 24-8 home record.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will close out the regular season with a road trip to Charlotte.

The series is slated to get started on Thursday, May 19th. First pitch is set for 5 PM.

Conference USA Standings (Top 8 Qualify for C-USA Tournament)

1. Southern Miss 20-7

2. Louisiana Tech 18-9

3. UTSA 17-10

4. Middle Tennessee 17-10

5. FAU 16-11

6. ODU 16-11

7. Charlotte 16-11

8. UAB 12-15

9. Marshall 9-18

10. FIU 8-19

11. WKU 7-20

12. Rice 6-21

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue