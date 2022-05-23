WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs win 2 of 3 at Charlotte
Louisiana Tech (38-18, 20-10) closed out its regular season by winning two of three games at Charlotte (35-20, 17-13) this weekend.
Let's take a look at how it happened.
Game 1 | Charlotte explodes in middle innings for 11-3 victory to open the series
WIN | Spencer Giesting (7-4) LOSS | Cade Gibson (5-5)
Jorge Corona got Louisiana Tech off to a terrific start on Thursday night with a 2-run HR to left-center in the second inning to give the 'Dogs an early 2-0 lead.
After 3 hitless innings to start the contest, the wheels came off for Tech starter Cade Gibson in the 4th inning.
Charlotte got to Gibson with 5 runs on 6 hits to take a 5-2 lead.
Gibson was exited the game in that 4th inning and allowed 5 ER in 3.1 innings of work.
The 49ers would add 2 runs in the 5th, 6th, and 7th innings to take a commanding 11-3 lead which proved to be the final score.
Spencer Giesting was fantastic on the mound for Charlotte. The left-hander allowed 1 ER in 7 innings of work in relief to earn his 7th win of the season.
For Tech, Taylor Young collected 3 hits, including his 9th HR of the season. With the 3 hits, Young became Tech's all-time hits leader in program history.
Game 2 | Bulldogs bounce back with 8-3 victory to even the series on Friday night
WIN | Kyle Crigger (4-1) LOSS | Collin Kramer (3-2)
Needing a win on Friday evening to even the series, Louisiana Tech turned to Ryan Jennings on the mound.
Jennings was solid. The right-hander allowed 2 runs (1 earned) in 4.1 innings of work before giving way to Kyle Crigger with the bases loaded in the 5th inning.
Crigger did what Crigger does. The Corinth, MS native escaped the jam and put it on cruise control.
The Bulldogs closer allowed 1 ER in 4.2 innings of work and earned his 4th win of the season.
Offensively, Tech took an early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning on a Cole McConnell 2-out RBI-single.
Tech would score 5 runs over the 6th and 7th innings combined.
Jorge Corona and Adarius Myers each delivered RBI hits to do their part. Jackson Lancaster and Wade Elliott drove in runs by drawing walks in the 6th inning.
Cole McConnell, Jorge Corona, and Adarius Myers each had 3 hits and combined for 5 RBI in the victory.
Game 3 | Bulldog bats explode in 14-5 win to claim series victory at Charlotte
WIN | Jonathan Fincher (7-2) LOSS | Will Lancaster (4-2)
Taylor Young singled to open the contest on Saturday and the Bulldogs were off to the races.
Cole MConnell would drive in Young with a groundout to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
After Walker Burchfield reached with bases loaded and 2 outs on a fielding blunder by the 49ers, the 'Dogs led 2-0.
Logan McLeod would drive in another run with a hit by pitch to give Tech a 3-0 lead.
Wade Elliott then came to the plate and launched a grand slam to left field to give Tech a 7-0 lead in the first inning.
Two innings later, Taylor Young hit a no-doubter to left field to give the Bulldogs an 11-1 lead. It was Young's 10th home-run of the season.
Jonathan Fincher would enter in relief of Jarret Whorff in the 3rd inning with two on and one out. Fincher would escape the jam and hold onto Tech's 11-4 lead.
Fincher would fire 2.2 innings of scoreless relief to earn his 7th win of the 2022 campaign.
Tech would stretch its lead to 14-4 with a 3-run 7th inning.
The game was called in the bottom of the 8th inning when thunderstorms came through the Charlotte area.
Taylor Young finished with 2 hits and 3 RBI in the win, while Wade Elliott finished with 2 hits and 4 RBI of his own.
Conference USA Tournament
Lousiana Tech will be the 2-seed in the Conference USA tournament that is set to began on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs will square-off with Charlotte at 12:30 PM on Wednesday afternoon.
---
