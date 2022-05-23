WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs win 2 of 3 at Charlotte

Louisiana Tech (38-18, 20-10) closed out its regular season by winning two of three games at Charlotte (35-20, 17-13) this weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Charlotte explodes in middle innings for 11-3 victory to open the series

WIN | Spencer Giesting (7-4) LOSS | Cade Gibson (5-5)

Jorge Corona got Louisiana Tech off to a terrific start on Thursday night with a 2-run HR to left-center in the second inning to give the 'Dogs an early 2-0 lead.

After 3 hitless innings to start the contest, the wheels came off for Tech starter Cade Gibson in the 4th inning.

Charlotte got to Gibson with 5 runs on 6 hits to take a 5-2 lead.

Gibson was exited the game in that 4th inning and allowed 5 ER in 3.1 innings of work.

The 49ers would add 2 runs in the 5th, 6th, and 7th innings to take a commanding 11-3 lead which proved to be the final score.

Spencer Giesting was fantastic on the mound for Charlotte. The left-hander allowed 1 ER in 7 innings of work in relief to earn his 7th win of the season.

For Tech, Taylor Young collected 3 hits, including his 9th HR of the season. With the 3 hits, Young became Tech's all-time hits leader in program history.