WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs win 2 of 3 at McNeese

Louisiana Tech (7-5) got back on track this weekend by winning 2 of 3 games at McNeese (8-4).

Let's take a look at how it happened.

GAME 1 | Tech offense explodes in 21-5 win over McNeese

WIN | Jonathan Fincher (3-0) LOSS | Chance Stone (1-1)



After suffering two 1-run defeats at the hands of Nicholls State and Southeastern during midweek action, Louisiana Tech bounced back in a big way Friday night.

Offensively, the Bulldogs scored a season-high 21 runs on 20 hits, 8 BB and 1 HBP.

Tech clubbed 6 home runs in the contest, led by Wade Elliott with 2.

Elliott enjoyed a career-night at the plate finishing 4/5 with 2 HR and 5 RBI.

Along with Elliott, the Bulldogs also got home runs from Taylor Young, Philip Matulia, Jorge Corona and Cole McConnell.

McConnell, like Elliott, collected 4 hits in the game to go along with a career-high 5 RBI.

On the mound, Jonathan Fincher was sensational in his Friday night role.

The left-hander struck out 11 Cowboy hitters in 6 innings of work.

Fincher is now 3-0 through his first 3 starts of the season.

GAME 2 | Bats stay hot, Bulldogs clinch series victory with 11-3 win over McNeese

WIN | Landon Tomkins (1-0) LOSS | Grant Rogers (2-1)

Saturday was more of the same for Louisiana Tech as the 'Dogs scored 2 runs in each of the first 3 innings to take a commanding 6-0 lead.

Phil Matulia got the party started in the top of the 1st inning with his 3rd home-run of the season, a 2-run shot to left field to give Tech a 2-0 lead.

After McNeese trimmed Tech's lead to 6-3 in the bottom half of the 4th inning, the Bulldogs responded with 4 runs in the top of the 5th to put the game out of reach.

Bryce Wallace, Logan McCleod, Wade Elliott and Taylor Young all had RBI for Tech in the inning.

McCleod had a career-high 3 hits at the plate in the victory.

Wallace also enjoyed a nice day at the plate going 2/3 with 2 BB and 2 RBI.

Ryan Jennings got the start on the mound for Tech. After cruising through the first 3 innings, the right-hander ran into some trouble in the 4th inning.

McNeese would strike for 3 runs and knock Jennings out of the game with 2 outs in the frame.

Landon Tomkins would enter in relief and was sensational.

The Brandon, MS native retired 7 of the 8 hitters he faced for 2.1 innings of shutout relief.

Tomkins earned his first win of the season for his efforts.

Cade Gibson and Greg Martinez came on to pitch the final 3 innings to close out the victory.

GAME 3 | Bulldogs unable to complete the sweep, fall 5-2 in series finale

WIN | Brian Shadrick (1-0) LOSS | Jarret Whorff (0-2) SAVE | Cameron Foster (4)

Looking for a series sweep on Sunday, Louisiana Tech came up short in a 5-2 defeat at McNeese.

Jarret Whorff got the start on the mound and didn't have his best stuff for the 3rd consecutive weekend.

Whorff was tagged with his 2nd loss after allowing 3 ER in 3.1 innings of work. The right-hander allowed 5 hits and 2 BB while striking out 5 hitters.

Kyle Crigger tossed the final 4.2 innings for the Bulldogs and allowed 2 ER. Crigger has a 1.59 ERA over 5 appearances this season.

Offensively, the 'Dogs were only able to tally 6 hits in the contest.

Cole McConnell led the way with 3 hits and 1 RBI for Tech. McConnell is now hitting .390 through the first 12 games of the season.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will host UL-Lafayette and Southeastern in midweek action this week.

First pitch is set for 6 PM on both Tuesday and Wednesday night.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue