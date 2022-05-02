WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs win 2 of 3 at ODU

Louisiana Tech (30-15, 14-7) earned a weekend series win at Old Dominion (29-12, 11-10) this weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

GAME ONE | Monarchs blank Bulldogs in 5-0 win to open the series

WIN | Blake Morgan (5-0) LOSS | Cade Gibson (4-3)

Louisiana Tech struggled to get the offense going Friday night against Blake Morgan.

The ODU left-hander limited the Bulldogs to 3 hits over 7 shutout innings in earning his 5th victory of the season.

Steele Netterville and Logan McLeod each had 2 hits in the defeat.

Cade Gibson put together a quality start allowing 4 earned runs over 7 innings of work on the mound for Tech.

GAME TWO | Bulldogs explode for 6 runs in 8th inning to earn 10-5 win and even the series

WIN | Ryan Harland (2-0) LOSS | Noah Dean (2-2)

Saturday was a new day for the Bulldogs.

Taylor Young reached on an infield single to open the game, and the Bulldogs were off to the races.

Tech scored 3 runs in the first inning to take an early 3-0 lead.

Cole McConnell would score an unearned run in the 3rd inning to stretch Tech's lead out to 4-0.

Leading 4-0 in the 6th inning, ODU made its charge against Tech starter Ryan Jennings.

A leadoff walk to Robbie Petracci gave the Monarchs some momentum. Four hitters later Brock Gagliardi would launch a grand slam to right field to tie the game at 4.

After Ryan Harland entered in relief of Jennings, Kenny Lavari would connect on a home-run to right field to give the Monarchs a 5-4 lead.

Trailing 5-4 in the 8th inning, Louisiana Tech would flex its muscles.

Logan McLeod led the inning off getting hit by pitch. Two hitters later, Thaxton Berch would walk to give Tech two runners on base with one out in the inning.

Taylor Young then delivered a go-ahead 2-run 2B to give the Bulldogs a 6-5 lead.

Cole McConnell would later deliver a 2-run 2B of his own to stretch the Tech lead out to 8-5.

Following McConnell's 2B, Jorge Corona hit a mammoth home-run to left field to give Tech a 10-5 lead.

Kyle Crigger would come on to toss the final two innings to preserve the Tech win.

Young, Netterville, McConnell, and Corona all had multiple RBI in the win.

GAME THREE | Bulldogs score 8 runs in first 4 innings, hang on for 8-4 win to take the series

WIN | Landon Tomkins (4-0) LOSS | Tommy Gertner (4-4)

Phil Matulia and Cole McConnell each had RBI in the first inning to give Tech an early 2-0 lead on Sunday afternoon.

Leading 2-1 in the 3rd inning, the Bulldogs scored 5 runs on 5 hits to take a 7-1 lead.

Jonathan Fincher was solid on the mound. The left-hander allowed 2 run in 4.1 innings of work.

Fincher left in favor of Landon Tomkins with 2 on and 1 out in the 5th inning, with Tech leading 8-2.

Tomkins got Andy Garriola to ground into an inning ending double play to end the threat.

Leading 8-4 in the 9th inning, Kyle Crigger was on the mound for the 'Dogs to close it out.

The closer allowed 3 runners to reach base before shutting the door and sending the Bulldogs back to Ruston as winners of the 3-game series.

Matulia, Steele Netterville, Cole McConnell, and Adarius Myers each had multiple hits in the contest.

RPI UPDATE

As of Sunday night at 9 PM, Louisiana Tech's RPI sits at 40. With 11 games to go in the regular season, the Bulldogs are firmly in contention for an NCAA Regional berth.

---

