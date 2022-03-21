WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs win 2 of 3 at UTSA

Louisiana Tech (14-6, 2-1) took 2 of 3 in its series at UTSA (12-7, 1-2) to open Conference USA play this weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Bulldogs battle back for 6-5 win to open series at UTSA

WIN | Cade Gibson (2-1) LOSS | Simon Miller (1-1) SAVE | Kyle Crigger (2)

Louisiana Tech took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jorge Corona drove in Taylor Young who had reached with a single to open the inning.

In the bottom of the frame, UTSA responded.

The Roadrunners scored 4 runs on 5 hits and 1 Tech error to take a 4-1 lead.

Pat Hallmark's club would knock Jonathan Fincher out of the game in the 3rd inning after 2 hits to open the inning.

Anthony Giannette was able to induce a double play to get out of the inning for Tech, but it was not before UTSA took a 5-1 lead.

In the 5th inning, Tech started to chip away at the lead.

Walker Burchfield delivered a big 2-run single in Tech's 3-run frame to trim the lead to 5-4.

Taylor Young would hit a home-run in the following inning to tie the game at 5.

In the top of the 8th inning, Bryce Wallace would reach via hit by pitch, with 1 out.

The Bulldogs first basemen would steal 2nd to get himself in scoring position.

A Logan McCleod single would advance Wallace to 3B.

Tech would take a 6-5 lead moments later on a wild pitch!

Kyle Crigger would toss the final 2 innings of the game to earn his 2nd save of the season.

Giannette, Cade Gibson and Crigger would combine to throw 7 innings of scoreless relief.

Taylor Young, Steele Netterville, Phil Matulia and Logan McLeod all had 2 hits in the game for Tech.

Game 2 | Matulia lifts Tech to 5-4 with 2-run HR in 9th inning

WIN | Landon Tomkins (2-0) LOSS | Daniel Shafer (0-1) SAVE | Kyle Crigger (3)

Louisiana Tech took an early 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning when Bryce Wallace drove in Phil Matulia who had doubled earlier in the inning.

UTSA would respond with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning after Tech starter Ryan Jennings walked 1 and hit 2.

Ian Bailey would hit a 2-run HR in the bottom of the 3rd inning to give UTSA a 3-1 lead.

A walk to Ryan Flores following Bailey's HR would force Jennings out of the game.

Greg Martinez would enter the game for Tech and walk 2 of the 3 hitters he faced before being lifted for Ryan Harland.

The TR FR Baton Rouge, LA took the game into his hands on the mound.

Harland didn't allow an earned run in 4.1 innings of work. It was just the 3rd outing of Harland's young career, and he kept Tech in the game.

The Bulldogs would score single runs in the 6th and 8th innings to trim UTSA's lead to 4-3.

With 1 out in the 9th inning, Jorge Corona reached on a hit by pitch to bring Philip Matulia to the plate.

Matulia launched a 2-run HR to RF to give Tech a 5-4 lead.

Kyle Crigger would come on in the bottom half of the 9th inning and nail it down to seal the series victory.

Game 3 | Bulldogs come up short in bid to sweep UTSA, fall 13-3 in series finale

WIN | Braylon Owens (1-1) LOSS | Jarret Whorff (1-3)

Not much went right for Louisiana Tech in its bid for a series sweep on Sunday afternoon.

UTSA scored 4 runs in both the 2nd and 4th innings on its way to a 13-3 win.

Jarret Whorff struggled on the mound for Tech allowing 9 ER in 3.2 innings of work.

Cole McConnell collected 2 hits, including his 4th HR of the season in the 5th inning.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will travel to LSU on Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 6:30 PM on SEC Network+ at The Box.

