WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs win 2 of 3 games at Marshall

Louisiana Tech (25-11, 11-4) went on the road and won 2 of 3 games at Marshall (16-20-1, 5-10) this weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Marshall scores 2 runs in the 8th inning and holds on for 10-9 win to open series

WIN | Ryan Capuano (2-5) LOSS | Jackson Lancaster (0-1)

Game one of the series saw 8 baseballs leave the yard for home runs. Both teams hit four.

Jorge Corona got the Bulldogs off to a strong start with a grand slam in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. It was the first of two home runs for Corona on the day.

Ryan Leitch answered in the bottom of the frame for Marshall to trim the Tech lead to 4-2.

Walker Burchfield's solo home-run in the 3rd inning gave Tech a 5-2 advantage.

Luke Edwards answered with a 2-run shot in the bottom half of the 3rd inning to trim Tech's lead to 5-4.

Leading 6-4 in the 5th inning, Steele Netterville and Corona would hit solo shots to give Tech an 8-4 advantage.

Marshall would start chipping away.

Jordon Billups and Christian Lucio would hit home runs in the 5th and 7th innings, respectively, to get Marshall to within 1 at 8-7.

Later in the 7th inning, Edwards would hit a sac fly to right field to tied the game at 8.

In the top of the 8th inning, Lucio and Geordon Blanton would each deliver RBI singles to give Marshall a 10-8 lead.

Tech would score 1 run in the 9th inning before ultimately falling 10-9 in game one of the series.

Corona led Tech offensively going 2/4 at the plate with 2 HR and 5 RBI.

Game 2 | Harland shuts down Thundering Herd in 7-4 win to even the series

WIN | Ryan Harland (1-0) LOSS | Cole Agemy (2-1)

Louisiana Tech got off to a slow start on Saturday afternoon.

Marshall led 4-0 after 5 innings of play.

Staring at a series loss, Tech's bats woke up in the 6th inning as Steele Netterville homered for the 4th time in as many games to trim Marshall's lead to 4-1.

Trailing 4-1 in the 7th inning, Tech would strike for 4 runs to take a 5-4 lead.

Jorge Corona, Logan McLeod, and Netterville all delivered run scoring hits in the inning.

Cole McConnell would homer in the 8th inning to give Tech a 7-4 advantage which ultimately proved to be the final score.

Ryan Harland was spectacular out of the bullpen for the Bulldogs. Harland entered in the 5th inning with Tech trailing 4-0.

The freshman left-hander would fire 4.2 innings of shutout relief to earn the first win of the career.

The Baton Rouge native allowed only one hit and struck out eight Marshall hitters.

Game 3 | Bulldogs scored 6 runs in 9th inning to earn 11-5 win to take the series

WIN | Jarret Whorff (3-5) LOSS | Carter Lyles (2-1)

In game two of the doubleheader on Saturday, Louisiana Tech showed some grit.

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning when Taylor Young singled to left field to score Adarius Myers.

Three hitters later, Cole McConnell launched a 3-run home-run to right field to make it 4-0 Bulldogs.

Marshall would respond.

Eddie Leon would connect on a 2-run home-run in the 4th inning to trim Tech's lead to 4-2.

Trailing 5-2 in the 5th inning, Marshall would rally.

Jordon Billups and Luke Edwards hit back-to-back home-runs to chase Jonathan Fincher from the game.

Greg Martinez would enter in relief with Tech leading 5-4. Martinez would retire 1 of the 4 hitters he faced before handing the ball off to Jarret Whorff.

After walking in one run, Whorff locked in. The right-hander would fire 3.1 innings of scoreless relief while striking out 7.

With the game tied at 5 in the 9th inning, Tech broke the game open.

The Bulldogs would send 12 hitters to the plate and score 6 runs on 8 hits in the frame.

The big blow came when Steele Netterville delivered a 2-run single to right field to make it 10-5 Tech.

Young, McConnell, Jorge Corona, and Phil Matulia all had 2 hits in the game for the Bulldogs.

Netterville went 5/14 (.357) with 2 HR and 6 RBI on the weekend. Corona finished 6/13 (.461) with 2 HR and 6 RBI.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will host a pair of midweek games at J.C. Love Field this weekend.

Little Rock will come to town on Tuesday night, while Northwestern State will travel to Ruston on Wednesday.

First pitch is set for 6 PM both nights.

