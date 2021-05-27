Wells walk-off HR gives #18 LA Tech a 7-6 win over UTSA in 12 innings

In a game that took 4 hours and 59 minutes to complete, Louisiana Tech (37-16) found a way to earn a 7-6 win over UTSA (22-25) Wednesday night.

UTSA opened the scoring in the first inning with an opposite field home-run to give the Roadrunners and early 1-0 lead.

An Alex Ray RBI-single in the second inning would tie the game at 1.

In the bottom of the third inning, Hunter Wells would hit his first HR of the evening to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.

Tech would add 2 more runs in the fourth inning on a Cole McConnell 2 RBI-single to left field.

Taylor Young would expand the lead to 5-1 with an RBI-single in the fifth inning, which had Bulldog fans feeling good.

However, UTSA would respond.

Jonathan Tapia and Shea Gutierrez would each deliver run scoring groundouts in the 6th inning to trim the Tech lead to 5-3.

After the Bulldogs expanded their lead to 6-3 in the bottom half of the 6th inning, UTSA made its run.

A Gutierrez RBI-single in the 8th inning got the Roadrunners within 2 at 6-4.

In the top of the 9th inning, a Chase Keng SAC fly and Tapia RBI-double would tie the game at 6.

After Louisiana Tech was unable to score in the bottom half of the 9th inning, we were headed to extra innings.

After both teams were held scoreless in the 10th and 11th innings, Hunter Wells led off the 12th with a walk-off HR to give Louisiana Tech a 7-6 win!