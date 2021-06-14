West Monroe DB Rayshawn Pleasant commits to LA Tech

Pleasant becomes the second commitment for Louisiana Tech in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Pleasant has been a priority for the Bulldogs throughout the recruiting process.

In fact, the 6'0, 185-pound DB has been in Ruston three times over the last 11 days to check out the campus, familiarize himself with the Tech coaching staff and camp with the Bulldogs.

Pleasant currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Tulane, ULL, ULM, and Nicholls State.

Pleasant missed all of the 2020 season due to injury but was sensational as a sophomore in 2019 for West Monroe.