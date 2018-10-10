Over the recent loss suffered under Coach Bill Clark and the UAB Blazers many Tech fans are in distress over what to make of the 2018 Bulldog football team. While this is only one game, the Bulldogs chances of a conference championship appearance have gone down, but it is not out of the picture.

This team’s chances at a bowl game appearance are still alive and well. This season is far from over, and it is far from needing to be thrown away with many other seasons that seemed to have a promising start but ended in demise (i.e. 2012). One thing is for sure, and that is that the Bulldogs have little chance at success if fan support dwindles down. Loyalty to any team or school is built up from years of frustration holding out to see success later down the road.

Tech Football has seen far worse days than these, and they need your support now more than ever.

Saturday, Tech travels to San Antonio to take on the UTSA Roadrunners in the Alamodome, a place where the Bulldogs have struggled in previous years. In 2013 the Bulldogs were handed a 30-10 loss, and in 2015 Tech squeezed out a win 34-31. Tech is currently a 13 point favorite to win Saturday.

A ten win season is still in grasp for the bulldogs, something that has not been done since Tech made the jump to Division 1 FBS. While a conference championship is what has been in sight for Tech fans since the start of this season, a ten win season is a great accomplishment.

So, what happens next? Rally around this team, support them however you can. What will get this team motivated is fan support, and knowing that they have a fanbase that stands behind them even after a bad game, because after all, it is just one game.