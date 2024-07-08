Will Croft announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday.

Croft is a transfer right-handed pitcher from ETBU that will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Croft told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose Tech because I love what their program is about. The coaching staff made me feel wanted from the start and ultimately I’d love to be able to contribute to their success!"

As a sophomore at ETBU in 2024, Croft had a 2.23 ERA in 32.1 innings pitched. The right-hander allowed 25 hits, walked 12, and struck out 25.

Croft joins Noah Magee, Kade Parker, and Logan Forsythe as transfer portal additions on the mound this off-season.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue