Will Mabry commits to Louisiana Tech

Mabry is a 2023 right-handed pitcher and middle infielder from Tensas Academy in St. Joseph, LA.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Mabry told BleedTechBlue.com, "I loved everything thing about the place. The opportunity to play in an awesome atmosphere surrounded by great people and great coaches. It's a place that I knew I would love to call home for 4 years."

Off the mound, Mabry has been clocked in the upper 80s for the SBG Sox this summer.