How could I not have drafted one of Tech’s emotional leaders during his freshman campaign and averaged nearly a half an interception every game not to mention his combined 141 return yards during those interceptions? The answer is, I couldn’t.

In Fantasy Football, you’ll never see a defensive player drafted first overall much less an entire defense. Since this mock draft did not have the purpose of generating points but instead to draft the best roster from a list of players Ben had given us.

Most of the time a snake style draft is only used in Fantasy Sports, but BTB Publisher Ben Carlisle decided it would be the fairest in the mock draft he asked me and Jason Jones to participate in.

Not only did I have the first overall pick in the first ever BleedTechBlue mock draft, as the result of a snake style draft, I had the last pick. But, I'm not going to bury who is the lead.

Jason would pick second and as soon as I sent the group text message conversation my pick, Jason replied, “Dang it.” (He’s a good Baptist, he wouldn’t say the other word.) He had the same idea. Jason had prepared. Truth be told, I didn’t know I would pick Amik until just before we began. I hadn’t given the mock draft much thought. I still have some former Publisher hangover if I’m being honest.

If my other Cornerback stays healthy he could very well be the starter opposite Amik, Ephraim Kitchen (48) - although he's now playing safety for the Bulldogs. Monroe Neville’s Jaiden Cole (30) and Derek Turner (25) highlight the rest of my defensive backfield both who held Power 5 offers out of high school.

J’Mar Smith came off the board second, so I had to grab Elijah Walker (6) as my quarterback at the end of the second round. To begin the third round, I snagged the most exciting player from the 2018 Class and State Championship Game MVP, Smoke Harris (7).

The versatile Kam McKnight (12) has been one of my favorites since he arrived at Tech so I had to pick him up. He can catch it, and after the Spring we know he can run it too. Along with McKnight I picked up Ruston’s Deandre Marcus (55) who is also incredibly versatile as he spent most of his high school career at linebacker.

I got speed and length at receiver in Adrian Hardy (13) to go along with Smoke, more speed with Javonte Woodard (36), and a possession guy over the middle in Zack Cousar (37).

As the draft went on, I picked up my linebackers and both could be the starters come week 1, Connor Taylor (19), Dae'von Washington (24). I picked up my favorite Tech defensive lineman, Courtney Wallace (31), but other than Courtney I was a bit lost in picking the hog mollies. I did get offensive lineman Devante Lovett (42) who I loved coming out of Strong (AR), former LSU signee Willie Allen (18) and someone with lots of playing time last year, Shane Carpenter (43). Another player who I’ve been waiting to turn the corner is defensive lineman La'Dante Davenport (49).

When it came time to make my final two selections, and the three of us had been discussing who was left and some heartfelt sympathetic statements with some well-known players still available.

One of my favorite players from a personality standpoint and ability, though he needs to be much more consistent, I had to pick Alfred Smith. Tarzan, as he’s more commonly known, was a highly-touted player out of Destrehan High School signed with Utah before transferring to Tech the summer before his True Freshman season.

In the NFL Draft the last pick is affectionately referred to as “Mr. Irrelevant” Tarzan isn’t irrelevant on Tech’s roster. He’s one of several very talented receivers on Tech’s roster, and while he missed much of his Sophomore season to injury, Tarzan could be Mr. Relevant. He’s worked hard to get back on the field and while many have already counted him out. It’s too early for that.

Two South Louisiana prospects began and ended the first ever BTB Mock Draft. Both players were highly touted. One player spurned LSU’s late pursuit while the other transferred from a Power 5 program before ever playing a down. One is a fan favorite while the other many fans have given up on.

Both, can use this as motivation and both are indicative of the athletes on my team.