WR Devonta Lee reflects on decision to commit to LA Tech

Devonta Lee announced his decision to commit to Louisiana Tech on Saturday, January 29th.

The talented transfer WR will come to Louisiana Tech after spending three seasons at LSU.

BleedTechBlue.com caught up with Lee and let him share some of his thoughts about his decision to join the Louisiana Tech program.

What about Louisiana Tech were you attracted to after taking your official visit to Ruston on January 21st through 23rd?

"I loved my visit. It felt like I was at home, I liked the environment, the staff and the players were cool. It was all love the whole visit. I felt like I was wanted and needed by Coach Cumbie and his staff."

Coach Jake Brown (Tech Co-OC/WR Coach) was your lead recruiter at Louisiana Tech, what was his message to you throughout the process?

"Coach Brown is my dog. He recruited me the hardest out of all the schools that showed interest in me. He was straight up with me and showed me how I would fit into the offense at Tech. I like how I'm going to be used in the offensive system and everything. We had a great time on the official visit, he made us feel like a priority. My family loved him, he was so good to them. He was great all the way around. We have really built a great bond with one another."

How do you see yourself fitting into Tech's offense?

"I like the air raid offense. Coach Cumbie and Coach Brown discussed getting the ball to me in space, getting me the ball in different ways to create mismatches for the defense. It will allow for me to truly showcase my talent and versatility. The offense is such a great fit for my skill set, and I feel like I can be a 1,000-yard receiver in 2022.

To have the opportunity to re-unite with Kyle Maxwell, your high school teammate, how cool will that be for you guys?

"Kyle and I have played balled with each since middle school. We pushed each other in chasing the dream to play Division 1 football. We joke around a lot, just have a great time with each other. Me and my boy will forever be locked in."



