WR Keshlon "Spidey" Jackson commits to LA Tech

Jackson chose the Bulldogs over offers from Arkansas, West Virginia, Washington State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Virginia, Michigan State, Memphis, Tulane, South Alabama, Marshall, and ULL.

Jackson plays his high school football at Lake Charles College Prep where former Bulldog WR Erick Franklin is his head coach. Former Bulldog WR Shawn Piper is also the offensive coordinator at LCCP.

Jackson will join his former LCCP teammate Solomon Lewis at Louisiana Tech. Lewis signed with the Bulldogs in the 2021 class.

The talented 6'0, 170-pound WR is a tremendous playmaker with the ball in his hands.