WR Landon Ibieta enjoys visit to LA Tech

2022 WR Landon Ibieta was in Ruston to check out the Louisiana Tech campus on Tuesday.

When speaking about the visit to LA Tech, Ibieta told BleedTechBlue.com, "It went really well. I got to see the whole campus and all the football facilities. The staff in person was awesome, they really treated me like family."

Ibieta currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Miami, Wake Forest, Virginia, Memphis, Tulane, and South Alabama.