WR O'Ryan James commits to LA Tech

James committed to the Bulldogs after being in Ruston throughout the weekend where he got a full rundown of the Tech campus and facilities on Saturday. James then camped with Skip Holtz and co. on Sunday afternoon.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, the talented WR told BleedTechBlue.com, "My family fell in love with the environment and the coaching staff. We trust them to guide me on the right path while away from home, and I felt comfortable with the players and got to get a feel of the campus. I already felt comfortable with coaching staff so the decision wasn't really a hard one to make."

James currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, Virginia, Tulane, Southeastern, Houston Baptist, Nicholls State, and Southern.

In eight games in 2020, James had 48 touches for 858 yards and 7 TDs at Ellender HS.



