Tech travels to Starkville this week to take on the 18th ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs. Let’s see who will make a big impact for each team.

Louisiana Tech

J’Mar Smith: With J’Mar it seems like the brighter the lights, the bigger he shines. Smith had solid performances at Arkansas in 2016, South Carolina in 2017, and LSU in 2018 completing 61% of his throws for 275 yards per game. On the opposite end, Smith struggled against MSU at home last year passing for only 140 yards, no touchdowns, and three turnovers. The Meridian, Mississippi native will be going back to his home state looking for revenge against the Starkville Bulldogs on Saturday. If Smith can get time to throw against State’s vaunted defensive line, he could be set for a big game as he seems to enjoy the big stage.

Amik Robertson: Robertson hasn’t put up the biggest numbers in 2018, but to the naked eye he is playing the best football of his young career. Most quarterbacks have stayed away from the lockdown cornerback. With Mississippi State quarterback, Nick Fitzgerald known to struggle throwing the ball, if Amik can draw a few passes his direction, it could be a game changer. A couple of turnovers or a defensive touchdown may be all it takes to give Tech the edge in this one.

Mississippi State

Nick Fitzgerald: Despite being one of the worst passers in the country completing only 49% of his throws, Fitzgerald is the top rushing quarterback. Fitzgerald’s arm gives the Tech defense hope for succeed, however Mississippi State has utilized Fitzgerald’s legs more often than not this season, making him the teams leading rusher with 732 yards and nine touchdowns. Tech will put all its efforts towards stopping Fitzgerald on the ground and forcing him to beat them with his arm. If Mississippi State is going to have success, he will need to play in similar fashion to a week ago when he completed 64% of his throws for 241 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Texas A&M.

Mississippi State Defensive Line: This front four has been considered one of the best in the SEC since the start of the season and have shown their worth so far. Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat are two future first round NFL Draft picks that lead this stellar group. This defense makes a living in the backfield and have compiled 63 tackles for loss and 24 sacks. If Mississippi State is going to see a similar amount of success against Louisiana Tech that it saw a year ago, the defensive line will be at the center of it.

