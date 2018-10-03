First place in the Western Division of Conference USA will be on the line Saturday night when Louisiana Tech hosts UAB. Both the Bulldogs and Blazers opened their conference schedules with victories over North Texas and Charlotte respectively. Let’s take a look at a couple of x-factors in this week’s matchup.

Louisiana Tech:

Tech Linebackers: Whether you look at Collin Scott, Dae’Von Washington, James Jackson, or Connor Taylor, the Bulldog linebackers have improved from 2017 to 2018. How much they have improved will really be put to the test against a physical UAB team this week. Spencer Brown is likely the best running back in Conference USA and rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown against the Bulldogs season ago. The Tech rush defense has earned an 89.3 grade when it comes to rush defense according to Pro Football Focus. While that is certainly stellar, the Bulldogs must tackle well this weekend to be successful. The ‘Dogs missed 13 tackles against North Texas last week.

Israel Tucker: With the health of Jaqwis Dancy uncertain at this point, Tucker will likely be leaned on for a second consecutive week to carry the load against the Blazers. While the Bulldogs have certainly leaned a lot on the pass the previous two weeks, Tucker must continue to run the ball effectively to make opposing teams respect that aspect of the Bulldog offense. Tucker had 95 yards on 15 carries against North Texas last week and will need to continue that strong play this week against a good UAB defense.

UAB:

Spencer Brown: Not often is a team’s best player considered an x-factor, but Brown is this week. If UAB is going to be successful offensively, Spencer Brown will be in the middle of it. The sophomore tailback has rushed for 365 yards and four touchdowns thus far in 2018. It will be interesting to see what Blake Baker does defensively with the Bulldogs to limit the effectiveness of Brown.

Jamell Garcia-Williams: Garcia-Williams is a 6’8, 255 pound defensive end that has been a terror off the edge throughout the season for the Blazers. UAB ranks fourth in the country in sacks per game, and Garcia-Williams leads the team with four sacks himself. It’s no secret that Tech is going to try and throw the ball 35-40 times on Saturday night. If UAB is going to slow down the Tech offense, Garcia-Williams is going to have to put pressure on J’Mar Smith and make him uncomfortable throughout the evening.

After losing to UAB 23-22 a season ago, the Bulldogs will be looking for revenge on Saturday night. With a win, Tech will remain in control of its own destiny atop the West Division.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!