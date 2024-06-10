Mazoch is a left-handed hitting C/1B that will come to Louisiana Tech from Baylor with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose to join the Louisiana Tech program, Mazoch told BleedTechBlue.com, "The coaches are the best people I have ever met and just real to their players. The facilities are better than most P5 programs. It felt like home talking to the coaches and when I stepped foot on campus."

The Georgetown, TX native slashed .299/.409/.416 with 2 home runs and 17 RBI in 30 games (20 starts) in 2024 for the Bears.

Mazoch collected multiple hits in a game on seven different occasions in 2024 and drove in a season-high three runs against Oral Roberts on March 3rd.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue