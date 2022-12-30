Zimos will come to Louisiana Tech after spending the previous four years of his career at the University of Arkansas.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Zimos told BleedTechBlue.com, "I feel that LA Tech is the place when I can excel in Coach Power's defense. I trust him and took forward to playing for him this season."

Zimos was the 24th ranked OLB in the Class of 2019, per Rivals.com.

The Fort Bend, T native will look to earn a starting spot at linebacker for the Bulldogs starting in March with spring practice.

