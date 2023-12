Zarian McGill announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.

McGill, a center, will come to Louisiana Tech with one year of eligibility remaining beginning in 2024.

On why he chose LA Tech, the Taylorsville, MS native told BleedTechBlue.com, "Everyone at Tech treated me like family. It felt like home to me."

McGill was a 2nd team All Sun Belt selection after the 2023 season at ULM.

THE FILM