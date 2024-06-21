Zeb Ruddell announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday afternoon.

Ruddell is a transfer outfielder from LSU that will come the Louisiana Tech with 3 years of eligibility remaining.

The Monroe, LA native played his high school baseball at Neville and was the 3rd ranked player in Louisiana in 2022.

As a redshirt freshman at LSU in 2024, Ruddell finished with a 1.029 OPS in a reserve role.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue