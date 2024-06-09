Zheric Hill announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSEJU RD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hCVEQ8L2E+ IPCfkLYy77iP4oOjMe+4j+KDoyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoQ2FydGVyX0xUP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aENhcnRlcl9MVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T Q3VtYmllX0xhVGVjaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU0N1bWJpZV9M YVRlY2g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS3dpbGw5 NTAyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLd2lsbDk1MDI8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmVycm9kQmF1Z2g/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEplcnJvZEJhdWdoPC9hPiAgd2hhdCBHdW5uYSBzYXkg 4oCcdG9kYXkgaSBkaWQgZ29vZOKAnSDwn6uhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVjcnVpdExvdWlzaWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBSZWNydWl0TG91aXNpYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9HbTBDSXBMNGhzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vR20wQ0lwTDRoczwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBaaGVyaWMgSGlsbCAoQFpoZXJpY0hpbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmhlcmljSGlsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc5OTg0 MzA4NTg1MTI0Mjc4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDksIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Hill is a 2025 linebacker from Ruston High School in Ruston, LA. Hill currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Lamar, Southeastern, ULM, Mississippi Valley State, Northwestern State, and Southeast Missouri State. Hill played a huge role on Ruston's 2024 state championship team when he collected 114 tackles, 9 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and 1 INT. THE FILM