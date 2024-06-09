Advertisement
Zheric Hill commits to LA Tech

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Zheric Hill announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.

Hill is a 2025 linebacker from Ruston High School in Ruston, LA.

Hill currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Lamar, Southeastern, ULM, Mississippi Valley State, Northwestern State, and Southeast Missouri State.

Hill played a huge role on Ruston's 2024 state championship team when he collected 114 tackles, 9 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and 1 INT.

THE FILM

---

