BleedTechBlue - Zy Ford is feeling the love from LA Tech

Zy Ford is feeling the love from LA Tech

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Zy Ford is a LB prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle that is firmly on LA Tech's radar.

Ford currently holds scholarship offers from Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Tulane, Southern Miss, Air Force, Utah State, Army, Liberty, Georgia State, Navy, ULL, South Alabama, and ULM.

Ford tells BleedTechBlue.com about the Bulldogs, "They are recruiting me hard. Great coaching staff."

Where do the Bulldogs stand in terms of Ford's top schools? Ford says, "I don't have a set list of top schools right now, but when I start narrowing it down Louisiana Tech will most definitely be in the top few."


With camp season right around the corner, Ford tells BleedTechBlue.com that he's not in a rush to commit to any university, "I just know I want to get on some campuses to figure out where I fit best at."

Louisiana Tech will host two camps this summer on June 13th and June 20th.

