Louisiana Tech fell to Southern Miss 21-20 Saturday afternoon in Hattiesburg.

The Bulldogs dropped to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in Conference USA play.



Three Things We Learned:



10 Wins No Longer Attainable: If Louisiana Tech had won out, the Bulldogs would have won 10 games for the first time since Tech went to the Division 1 level. The loss at USM will make Tech fans wait at least another year.



Ferguson Ties Record: Jaylon Ferguson collected two more sacks against the Golden Eagles and brought his season total to 14.5. The 14.5 sacks ties his own single season record that he set in 2016. With two games remaining, Ferguson has the opportunity to set a new program single season record in what has been a stellar Bulldog career.



Special Teams Woes: While Louisiana Tech’s special teams have improved under Erik Link in 2018, the unit had a rough day Saturday. A second quarter 32-yard punt gave Southern Miss a short field that lead to a touchdown to give the Golden Eagles a 14-7 lead. Later in the third quarter, with Tech leading 17-14, the Bulldogs put together a 16-play, 75 yard drive that ended with Brady Hale missing a 29-yard field goal. While one or two plays doesn’t win or lose a game, these two plays proved vital in Tech’s loss.







Two Questions for Next Week:

Which Tech team shows up against Western Kentucky? Tech and Western Kentucky will certainly be playing in front of a small crowd next week, but the Bulldogs must figure out a way to find some energy. While winning 10 games is no longer attainable, losing a home game to the 2-9 Hilltoppers would be disappointing.



Will Ferguson set the all-time sack record? Jaylon Ferguson is only two sacks away from tying Terrell Suggs’ all-time sack record with 44. Seeing Ferguson set the record in his final home game of his career would be a fantastic way to go out.







One Prediction for Next Week:

The Bulldogs click on all cylinders both offensively and defensively for the first time all season in a win against Western Kentucky.







