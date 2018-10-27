Louisiana Tech (6-2, 4-1) went on the road Friday night and defeated Florida Atlantic (3-5,1-3) 21-13. The Bulldog's win snapped the Owls ten game home winning streak.

Three Things We Learned:

Leadership Abounds: Tech trailed FAU 10-0 in the middle of the second quarter and had been thoroughly dominated to that point. As we’ve seen time and time again in 2018, the Dogs never flinched and outscored the Owls 21-3 for the remainder of the game to earn the win. Tech is now 4-0 in one score games in 2018 after going 1-4 a season ago.

Ferguson is on Top: Jaylon Ferguson was all over the field for the Tech defense last night. The star defensive end collected six tackles, three for a loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. The one sack brought his career sack total to 38 which set a Conference USA record and tied the Louisiana Tech program record.

Offensive Trend Continues: Tech’s offense can be maddening at times while also showing flashes of brilliance on occasion. J’Mar Smith was inconsistent throughout but made numerous big throws on third down to keep drives alive. His biggest throw of the evening came when he hit Teddy Veal on a beautiful fade route for a 15-yard touchdown to put the game away. Veal finished with nine catches for 81 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Two Questions Going Forward:

Which J’Mar Smith shows up next week? Smith seems to play his best football when the lights are brightest. The junior quarterback threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns against #6 LSU earlier this season. With Mississippi State on the docket next week, will the Meridian, Mississippi native show out once again?

Will Amik Robertson make a game changing play? Robertson played perhaps his best game of season last night against FAU. The cornerback made some huge, open field tackles to stop FAU drives and nearly had an interception when the Owls were backed up in their own territory. With Mississippi State up next, a pick six would go a long way in Tech pulling off the upset.

One Prediction for Next Week: Jaqwis Dancy will go over 100 yards rushing against the vaunted Mississippi State defense.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!