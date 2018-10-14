Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA 31-3 on Saturday night. The Bulldogs were in control from the get-go and cruised to an easy victory.

Three Things We Learned:

1. Another Scott Emerges: After Boston Scott ran for 1,000 yards in 2017, another Scott burst onto the scene Saturday night in San Antonio. Sophomore receiver, George Scott, had two catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in the win. The biggest play of the evening was provided by Scott as he got behind the Roadrunner defense for a 67-yard reception. With Scott emerging, the Bulldogs add another playmaker outside at wide receiver.

2. Offensive Line Depth Shows: With Hanner Shipley and Joshua Mote out due to injury and plenty of other offensive linemen banged up, the offensive line depth was put to the test. Willie Allen and Devante Lovett saw their first meaningful snaps up front in 2018 and played well. After allowing five sacks last week against UAB, the offensive line only allowed two sacks against a UTSA defensive line that entered the game with 18 sacks and 61 quarterback pressures.

3. Defense is Special: This Tech defense was touted as being the best Bulldog fans have seen since 2011. Blake Baker's unit had its best outing of the season on Saturday night and has now put together three straight solid games. Tech's defense limited UTSA to three points and only 286 total yards. If the offense can score 25-30 points every week, Tech is going to pile up wins in the weeks to come.

Two Questions Going Forward:

1. Will the run game get going? If there was an area to be concerned about on Saturday night it was the run game. UTSA limited Tech to only 75 yards on 38 carries. Jaqwis Dancy and Kam McKnight had issues finding holes throughout the evening. Getting Joshua Mote and Hanner Shipley healthy will be key. Tech has an opportunity to get right next week against a struggling UTEP team before the competition ticks up in late October with a matchup in Boca Raton at FAU.

2. Will maturity be on display against UTEP next week? The last time Louisiana Tech picked up a big road win, the Bulldogs returned home and lost to UAB. Tech has to be ready to go from the moment the ball is placed on the tee against an inferior UTEP team next week. Hopefully the Bulldogs learned their lesson in the loss against UAB and will not allow the Miners to hang around.

One Prediction for Next Week: It will rain, but the Bulldogs will dismantle UTEP in front of its home crowd to set up a showdown at Florida Atlantic the following week.

