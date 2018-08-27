Three things we learned during fall camp:

The roster is loaded with depth, the deepest roster that Skip Holtz has had at Louisiana Tech. The depth across this entire Louisiana Tech roster is remarkable. While the Bulldogs don’t have the star power of a Trent Taylor or Carlos Henderson, the Bulldogs are deeper 1-85. There is very little drop off from the starters to the back-ups, and that is something that has not been seen, maybe ever.

J’Mar Smith has progressed at quarterback. J’Mar Smith had a solid season a year ago. While the spring game was rocky, the junior signal caller had a really strong fall camp and is poised for a big year in 2018. It is very evident that Smith understands the offense at a high level and is making much quicker decisions. With an experienced offensive line and plenty of playmakers, Smith getting the ball out quickly will lead to a great amount of success in 2018.

The Bulldogs will be filthy on defense. Jaylon Ferguson is a sure-fire NFL draft pick in 2019, but the bigger story is the defense as a whole. This unit proved late in 2017 that they could be dominant. Continuing that dominance is the goal going forward. This unit plays with a level of intensity that will make them appointment television on a weekly basis.

Two questions heading into South Alabama this week:

How will the punting unit look? Between Davan Dyer and Brady Farlow, the Bulldogs averaged only 37 yards per punt in 2017. This number must improve in 2018 if the special teams unit is going to be successful. Eric Link was brought in just before fall camp started with the hope that he could bolster the special teams unit as a whole. Getting Dyer to be more consistent will be crucial.

Will the Bulldogs make a statement early? Tech closed out the 2017 season with a 51-10 win over SMU. That is the definition of a statement win. Most of that team returns in 2018. The Bulldogs will clearly have more talent on the field Saturday night in Mobile when they face off with South Alabama. Making a statement early on will allow for the Bulldogs to establish themselves as the team to beat in the West Division of Conference USA.

One prediction: Israel Tucker will establish himself as the starter at running back Saturday night. Tucker has been the talk of fall camp at running back. Tucker will rush for 100+ yards and one touchdown in a Tech win at South Alabama.

