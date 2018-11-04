Louisiana Tech traveled to Starkville, Mississippi Saturday night and fell 45-3 to Mississippi State. Tech is now 6-3 overall and 4-1 in Conference USA play.

Three Things We Learned:

Ferguson Sets Record: In a game that had few bright spots, Jaylon Ferguson recorded two sacks and set the Louisiana Tech record for a career with 40. Ferguson now has 12.5 sacks in 2018 which ranks first nationally. Additionally, Ferguson needs four more sacks to tie Terrell Suggs for the all-time NCAA record.

Secondary Woes: Louisiana Tech’s secondary has played very well all season, but the group had major issues with State’s big receivers on the outside. State had receivers running open all night which led to Nick Fitzgerald throwing for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

Okorie has Talent: Praise Okorie saw his first action as a Bulldog against Mississippi State as a kick returner and showed off his elite speed. Okorie has been mentioned numerous times on BleedTechBlue.com as a player who could have a bright future. The former Tech track and field athlete showcased his talent returning four kickoffs for 96 yards.

Two Questions Going Forward:

Where will Tech finish? Tech has three conference games remaining. UAB has two remaining games against Southern Miss and MTSU. Tech needs UAB to drop two games in order to play for the conference championship. While it’s unlikely, Tech must continue to take care of its own business down the stretch.

Can the Bulldogs bounce back again? The sign of a good football team is never letting one loss affect the play the following week. With 1-8 Rice coming to Ruston next weekend, Tech has to stay together and get things back on track.

One Prediction for Next Week:

The Bulldogs beat Rice and Westin Elliott sees his first action of 2018.