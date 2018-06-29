Throughout the next 12 weeks, BleedTechBlue will take an early look at each of Louisiana Tech’s 12 opponents for the 2018 football season.

The Bulldogs finished 2017 with a 7-6 record that included a fourth consecutive bowl win in the DXL Frisco Bowl over SMU 51-10.

Skip Holtz returns for his 6th season at Louisiana Tech as the head coach.

In its fifth game of the 2018 season, Louisiana Tech will host UAB looking for some revenge after the Blazers knocked off the Bulldogs 23-22 a year ago.

After taking a two year hiatus from the college football scene, the Blazers returned in 2017 and were quite impressive finishing 8-5 overall.

UAB also made its first bowl appearance since 2004 but were throttled by Ohio 41-6 in the Bahamas Bowl.

Looking ahead to 2018, Bill Clark’s squad appears on paper to be ready to compete with North Texas and Tech for a West Division Championship.

Offensively, A.J. Erdely led a solid, but not spectacular, unit in 2017 that figures to take a step forward in the upcoming season.

Erdely passed for 2,331 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago while also rushing for 326 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

The ground game was certainly the strong point offensively for the Blazers as freshman running back, Spencer Brown, rushed for 1,329 yards and 10 touchdowns during in his first season.

The entire receiver unit returns in 2018 as well, led by Andre Wilson who had 54 grabs for 677 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

Mix in four starters returning across the offensive line, and the Blazers on paper have a great chance to average more than the 28 points per game they did a year ago.

Defensively, the Blazers were a top 50 unit in the nation in 2017 and return their top four defensive linemen along with four of their top six defensive backs.

Replacing Tevin Crews and Shaq Jones at linebacker will be key in order for the unit to maintain its high level of play.

Along the defensive front, tackles Garrett Marino and Anthony Rush combined for 17 tackles for loss a year ago and are back in 2018. Playing a 3-4 defense, these two must take on blocks effectively in order to allow the linebackers to make plays.

Thomas Johnston and Chris Woolbright will be expected to replace the production of Crews and Jones at linebacker. Johnston collected 32 tackles in a reserve role last season.

In the secondary, replacing Darious Williams and his five interceptions will be difficult. Williams was a First Team All-Conference USA selection in 2017.

D.A. Williams and Brontae Harris will be tasked with the starting cornerback roles and will be relied on to make plays throughout the season.

Where must the Blazers improve in 2018? The defense, as good as it was, only collected 19 sacks a year ago. That number must improve, especially with the losses of Crews, Jones, and Williams at key spots.

Although the Blazers finished the season at 8-5 in 2017, UAB was only 2-5 away from Legion Field in Birmingham which should give Tech an advantage heading into this matchup.

The Bulldogs will likely be a touchdown favorite heading into the October 6th matchup that will undoubtedly be highly competitive.

