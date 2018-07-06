Throughout the next 12 weeks, BleedTechBlue will take an early look at each of Louisiana Tech’s 12 opponents for the 2018 football season.

The Bulldogs finished 2017 with a 7-6 record that included a fourth consecutive bowl win in the DXL Frisco Bowl over SMU 51-10.

Skip Holtz returns for his 6th season at Louisiana Tech as the head coach.

After battling with UAB in the fifth game of the season, Louisiana Tech will head to San Antonio for a matchup with UTSA.

Tech defeated the Roadrunners 20-6 in Ruston last season. The Bulldog defense was dominant throughout the game, limiting UTSA to only 201 total yards.

The win propelled Tech to a fourth consecutive bowl game while the Roadrunners were left on the outside looking in.

Looking ahead to 2018, the Roadrunners appear on paper to be headed for a rebuilding year.

Offensively, UTSA will have to replace 10 starters. This could turn out to be a blessing in disguise as UTSA only averaged 387 yards and 23 points per game a year ago.

Longtime signal caller Dalton Sturm is now gone, and Frank Wilson will now have to find a replacement. Coming out of spring practice, Bryce Rivers appears to be the likely replacement. Rivers backed up Sturm a year ago and completed 5-8 throws for 43 yards and two interceptions.

Junior college transfer Cordale Grundy and SMU transfer D.J. Gillins could find themselves in the mix for the job as well.

Leading rusher, Jalen Rhodes, returns in the backfield after rushing for 659 yards and five touchdowns in 2017. Rhodes is not the most explosive player in the world, but he is a solid piece.

Greg Campbell Jr. and Marquez McNair return at receiver after catching 41 balls in 2017. Outside of those two, the wide receivers position is made up of unknowns which has to be concerning for Frank Wilson.

Defensively, the Roadrunners were exceptional a year ago and were led by first round NFL Draft pick Marcus Davenport.

While Davenport is gone in 2018, the unit is expected to be solid once again.

Eric Banks, Kevin Strong Jr., King Newton, and Jarrod Carter-Mclin combined for 21.5 tackles for loss in 2017 and all return in 2018. If junior college signees T.J. King and Lorenzo Dantzler are ready to perform on the big stage, the Roadrunner defensive line has the potential to be dominant once again.

Josiaha Tauaefa returns at linebacker in 2018 after starting seven games and collecting 29 tackles in 2017. Outside of Tauaefa, the linebacker position will feature numerous young players looking to prove themselves.

Senior safeties, Carl Austin III and C.J. Levine return in 2018 in a secondary that allowed only 160 yards passing per game last season.

The Roadrunners will feature an inexperienced player or two at nearly every position in 2018. Frank Wilson has been phenomenal on the recruiting trail throughout his time at UTSA so it will be interesting to see how his team will play.

If Rivers is the answer at quarterback, the Roadrunners could find themselves back in a bowl game in 2018. If not, the Roadrunners could really struggle in what many expect to be a rebuilding year.

Tech should be favored when they travel to San Antonio on October 13th. While it is no easy task to win in the Alamodome, limiting turnovers offensively and stopping the run will be key in the Bulldogs pulling out a win.

