BleedTechBlue - April 13th | Where do the #13 Diamond Dogs rank statistically?

April 13th | Where do the #13 Diamond Dogs rank statistically?
Louisiana Tech enjoyed another great week on the diamond last week when it went on the road and swept Rice.
The Bulldogs outscored the Owls 46-16 over the four-game series.
Tech is now ranked 13th in the country by Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Let's take a look at the movement the Bulldogs saw in some national statistics.
In the last column, you'll see a "-" or a "+" when comparing their ranking to last week.
|Statistic
|Total (National Rank)
|
Runs Per Game
|
7.6 (26, +18)
|
Batting Average
|
.302 (13, +14)
|
Slugging %
|
.481 (17, +9)
|
On-Base %
|
.399 (26, +20)
|
ERA
|
3.66 (29, +9)
|
WHIP
|
1.31 (41, +20)
|
Hits Allowed Per 9 IP
|
8.48 (92, -9)
|
K:BB Ratio
|
2.45 (74, +15)
|
Shutouts
|
7 (1, same)
|
Fielding %
|
.973 (75, -1)
When a team averaged nearly 12 runs per game over a 4-game span, the offensive numbers are going to explode and that's exactly what happened.
A number of Bulldogs continue to perform exceptionally on an individual basis as well.
|Player
|Statistic (National Rank)
|
Steele Netterville
|
30 RBI (69), 9 2B (93)
|
Parker Bates
|
32 RBI (49), 9 HBP (50), 30 runs scored (68)
|
Taylor Young
|
39 runs scored (2), 11 2B (22), 24 BB (25)
|
Hunter Wells
|
47 hits (6), 33 runs scored (23), 74 total bases (41)
|
Manny Garcia
|
11 2B (22), 29 RBI (85)
|
Jonathan Fincher
|
6 wins (3), 3 complete games (3), 1.35 ERA (18), 5.57 hits allowed per 9 IP (47), 5.22 K:BB ratio (98)
|
Jarret Whorff
|
6 wins (3)
Jonathan Fincher. All-American. Has a nice ring to it.
