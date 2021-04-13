 BleedTechBlue - April 13th | Where do the #13 Diamond Dogs rank statistically?
April 13th | Where do the #13 Diamond Dogs rank statistically?

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech enjoyed another great week on the diamond last week when it went on the road and swept Rice.

The Bulldogs outscored the Owls 46-16 over the four-game series.

Tech is now ranked 13th in the country by Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Let's take a look at the movement the Bulldogs saw in some national statistics.

In the last column, you'll see a "-" or a "+" when comparing their ranking to last week.

Team Statistics
Statistic  Total (National Rank)

Runs Per Game

7.6 (26, +18)

Batting Average

.302 (13, +14)

Slugging %

.481 (17, +9)

On-Base %

.399 (26, +20)

ERA

3.66 (29, +9)

WHIP

1.31 (41, +20)

Hits Allowed Per 9 IP

8.48 (92, -9)

K:BB Ratio

2.45 (74, +15)

Shutouts

7 (1, same)

Fielding %

.973 (75, -1)

When a team averaged nearly 12 runs per game over a 4-game span, the offensive numbers are going to explode and that's exactly what happened.

A number of Bulldogs continue to perform exceptionally on an individual basis as well.

Individual Statistics
Player Statistic (National Rank) 

Steele Netterville

30 RBI (69), 9 2B (93)

Parker Bates

32 RBI (49), 9 HBP (50), 30 runs scored (68)

Taylor Young

39 runs scored (2), 11 2B (22), 24 BB (25)

Hunter Wells

47 hits (6), 33 runs scored (23), 74 total bases (41)

Manny Garcia

11 2B (22), 29 RBI (85)

Jonathan Fincher

6 wins (3), 3 complete games (3), 1.35 ERA (18), 5.57 hits allowed per 9 IP (47), 5.22 K:BB ratio (98)

Jarret Whorff

6 wins (3)

Jonathan Fincher. All-American. Has a nice ring to it.

