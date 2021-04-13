BleedTechBlue - April 13th | Where do the #13 Diamond Dogs rank statistically?

Louisiana Tech enjoyed another great week on the diamond last week when it went on the road and swept Rice.

The Bulldogs outscored the Owls 46-16 over the four-game series.

Tech is now ranked 13th in the country by Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Let's take a look at the movement the Bulldogs saw in some national statistics.

In the last column, you'll see a "-" or a "+" when comparing their ranking to last week.