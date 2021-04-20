BleedTechBlue - April 20th | How do the #14 Diamond Dogs stack up statistically?

April 20th | How do the #14 Diamond Dogs stack up statistically?
Louisiana Tech (26-9, 12-4) split a hard fought series at home with Southern Miss over the weekend.
Tech is now ranked 14th in the country by D1Baseball.com after going 2-2 last week.
Let's take a look at the movement the Bulldogs saw in some national statistics.
In the last column, you'll see a "-" or a "+" when comparing their ranking to last week.
|Statistic
|Total (National Rank)
|
Runs Per Game
|
7.5 (24, +2)
|
Batting Average
|
.305 (13, same)
|
Slugging %
|
.490 (13, +4)
|
On-Base %
|
.394 (30, -4)
|
ERA
|
3.93 (48, -19)
|
WHIP
|
1.32 (61, -20)
|
Hits Allowed Per 9 IP
|
8.57 (96, -4)
|
K:BB Ratio
|
2.37 (83, -9)
|
Shutouts
|
7 (1, same)
|
Fielding %
|
.973 (82, -7)
In eight games against Southern Miss in 2021, Louisiana Tech is 5-3.
To show how tightly contested the games have been, the Golden Eagles have outscored the Bulldogs 48-47 over the eight games.
On the offensive, defensive and pitching side, Louisiana Tech continues to be among the nation's best.
|Player
|Statistic (National Rank)
|
Taylor Young
|
47 runs scored (1), 13 doubles (11), 26 BB (39), 47 hits (42), 75 total bases (76)
|
Hunter Wells
|
52 hits (9), 84 total bases (28), 36 runs scored (28), 33 RBI (72)
|
Parker Bates
|
3 triples, (15), 36 RBI (40)
|
Manny Garcia
|
12 doubles (30), 35 RBI (47), 76 total bases (62)
|
Jonathan Fincher
|
3 completed games (7), 6 wins (9), 0.79 WHIP (10), 1.67 ERA (23), 5.31 hits allowed per 9 IP (28)
|
Jarret Whorff
|
6 wins (9)
Taylor Young. Hunter Wells. Parker Bates. Manny Garcia.
Four seniors that performed admirably against the Golden Eagles.
Young continues to be the catalyst at the top of the lineup and leads the nation in runs scored.
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2021 season.