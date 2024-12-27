Betting Preview | LA Tech vs #22 Army

Louisiana Tech (5-7) and #22 Army (11-2) will square-off in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday night in Shreveport.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM.

The game can be viewed on the ESPN and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | Army -17.5

O/U Total | 43.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech +550, Army -820

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs an 23.8% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech is 5-0 ATS as an underdog in 2024.

- The Bulldogs are 7-4 ATS in 2024.

- Louisiana Tech is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games played on a Saturday when playing on the road.

- Army is 7-4-1 ATS in 2024.

- Army is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games against an opponent in Conference USA.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue