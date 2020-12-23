BleedTechBlue - BleedTechBlue Game Day Guide | LA Tech vs Georgia Southern

BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2020 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech enters its match-up with Georgia Southern in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl looking for its 7th straight bowl win.

Having won six straight bowl games, Louisiana Tech currently holds the nations longest bowl win streak.

Georgia Southern is making its 3rd straight bowl appearance under third-year HC Chad Lunsford.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Skip Holtz (61-40, 8th season)

Georgia Southern Head Coach: Chad Lunsford (26-18, 3rd season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (5-4) vs Georgia Southern (7-5)

When: December 23, 2020, 2:00 PM

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV Network: ESPN

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: BleedTechBlue.com

Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:

Press Conference | Skip Holtz discusses bowl match-up between LA Tech & Georgia Southern

BTB Radio | GA Southern HC Lunsford & LA Tech HC Holtz Preview NOLA Bowl

Bowl Game Practice Report | 'Dogs ready to battle for 7th straight bowl win

Stat Attack: Georgia Southern

Scouting GA Southern QBs Shai Werts & Miller Mosley

Inside the Match-up | LA Tech vs Georgia Southern

Press Conference | Skip Holtz speaks w/ media prior to NOLA Bowl match-up w/ GA Southern

Three Keys to Victory: Georgia Southern

BTB Radio | New Orleans Bowl Preview

GAME THREAD | Louisiana Tech vs Georgia Southern

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!