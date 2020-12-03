BleedTechBlue - BleedTechBlue Game Day Guide | LA Tech vs North Texas

BleedTechBlue.com is GAME DAY CENTRAL throughout the 2020 Louisiana Tech football season.

Louisiana Tech last played on October 31st, a 37-34 2 OT win over UAB. The Bulldogs will get back into action Thursday night on the road at North Texas.

The Mean Green enter Thursday night's game off a 49-17 loss at the hands of UTSA Saturday afternoon.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Skip Holtz (60-39, 8th season)

North Texas Head Coach: Seth Littrell (30-29, 5th season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (4-3, 3-2) vs North Texas (3-4, 2-3)

When: December 3, 2020, 5:00 PM

Where: Apogee Stadium

TV Network: CBS Sports Network

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

Stat Attack: North Texas

News & Notes from Monday's Practice

North Texas Week Press Conference | Long Layoff, Settle In, Team Speed

BTB Radio | UNT Preview w/ Matthew Brune, Dunkin' Dogs off to Hot Start

Scouting North Texas QBs Jason Bean and Austin Aune

GAME THREAD | Louisiana Tech vs North Texas

Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!

