BleedTechBlue - BleedTechBlue Game Day Guide | LA Tech vs TCU

Louisiana Tech defeated North Texas 42-31 last Thursday night in its first game since October 31st.

In the win, Tech ran the ball 50 times for 183 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Shifting to TCU, the Horned Frogs enter the match-up with LA Tech having won 4 of its last 5 games, including a 29-22 win over 15th ranked Oklahoma State last weekend.

Louisiana Tech Head Coach: Skip Holtz (61-39, 8th season)

TCU Head Coach: Gary Patterson (177-74, 20th season)

Where to watch? How to listen?

Match-Up: Louisiana Tech (5-3, 4-2) vs TCU (5-4, 5-4)

When: December 12, 2020, 6:00 PM

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TV Network: Fox Sports 1

Radio Network: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)

The 3-2-1: Crossover Season, We Love It

Stat Attack: TCU

TCU Week Press Conference | Play vs UNT, Senior Leadership, Bowl Game

News & Notes from Wednesday's Practice

Scouting TCU QB Max Duggan

Three Keys to Victory: TCU

BTB Radio | LATech/TCU Preview, What to make of the 2020 season

GAME THREAD | Louisiana Tech vs TCU

