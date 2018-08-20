



BleedTechBlue Radio will return for its 11th season beginning tomorrow night, August 21st.

The show will once again be aired on SportsTalk 97.7 FM every Tuesday night from 6:00-7:30 PM.

Host and publisher of BleedTechBlue.com, Ben Carlisle, will be joined by Beck Hanes in studio this season.

Season 11 will consist of 23 shows that will cover all things Louisiana Tech Athletics. We will work to provide a lineup of guests that will be “can’t miss radio” on a weekly basis.

Each Tuesday night we will provide an in-depth preview of Tech’s upcoming opponent, regardless of sport, while also giving our keys to the matchup.

New Orleans Saints running back, Boston Scott, and Louisiana Tech head coach, Skip Holtz, will join us tomorrow night to kick off the season.

Join us!

Looking to get inside information found nowhere else? Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month!