BTB Mock Draft Results: Rounds 1 & 2
BleedTechBlue.com held its first ever Louisiana Tech football mock draft on May 30, 2018. Throughout the next few weeks, we will reveal each of the picks that were made.
Jonathan Ford, Jason Jones, and Ben Carlisle drafted each of the three teams.
The teams will consist of 22 players. There will be one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, four offensive and defensive linemen, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, two safeties, and two wild card picks.
The draft was done in a snake format throughout.
Let’s take a look at the results of the first two rounds:
|JFord
|Jason
|Ben
|
Round 1
|
Amik Robertson
|
J’Mar Smith
|
Jaylon Ferguson
|
Round 2
|
Elijah Walker
|
O’Shea Dugas
|
Teddy Veal
JFord held the first pick of the draft and took the freshman All-American, Amik Robertson. Robertson was sensational as a freshman and is destined to get better as a sophomore in 2018.
Jason took quarterback, J’Mar Smith with his first pick. Solidifying the most important position on the field is crucial, and Jason takes care of business in the first round.
With Ben’s first round pick, he takes Jaylon Ferguson. Although Ferguson didn’t have a dominant year in 2017, he was still a first team all-conference performer.
With the fourth pick overall and second pick in a row, Ben takes wide receiver Teddy Veal. Veal was Mr. Consistent for the Tech offense throughout 2017 and will be the go-to-guy once again in 2018.
After taking Smith with his first pick, Jason gets his quarterback some protection by drafting O’Shea Dugas in the second round. Dugas has been phenomenal throughout his first three years at Tech and is a future NFL draft pick.
With the final pick of the second round, JFord gambles by going with the young quarterback Elijah Walker. Walker has a very high ceiling and flashed some of that talent in the Tech spring game. We’ll see if he can push Westin Elliot for the backup quarterback job in 2018.
Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com as we reveal rounds three and four of the BleedTechBlue Mock Draft on Tuesday.