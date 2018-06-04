BleedTechBlue.com held its first ever Louisiana Tech football mock draft on May 30, 2018. Throughout the next few weeks, we will reveal each of the picks that were made.

Jonathan Ford, Jason Jones, and Ben Carlisle drafted each of the three teams.

The teams will consist of 22 players. There will be one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, four offensive and defensive linemen, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, two safeties, and two wild card picks.

The draft was done in a snake format throughout.

Let’s take a look at the results of the first two rounds: