Let’s take a look at the results of rounds five and six:

The teams will consist of 22 players. There will be one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, four offensive and defensive linemen, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, two safeties, and two wild cards picks.

BleedTechBlue.com held its first ever Louisiana Tech football mock draft on May 30, 2018. Throughout the next few weeks, we will reveal each of the picks that were made.

JFord continues his trend of helping his young quarterback out once again in round five by drafting Adrian Hardy. Hardy seems like he has been a name to watch for many years but will only be a redshirt sophomore in 2018. After showing flashes of playmaking ability in 2017, Hardy will look to become more consistent in 2018.

With J’Mar Smith, Jaqwis Dancy, and O’Shea Dugas already in tow, Jason adds speedster Rhashid Bonnette to his offense in round five. Bonnette can certainly stretch the field, which plays well with J’Mar’s strengths as a quarterback.

With Jaylon Ferguson, Mike Sam, and L’Jarius Sneed already on his roster, Ben adds Tech’s best safety in round five in Darryl Lewis. Lewis, a former walk-on, was invaluable to a strong Tech secondary in 2017.

In round six, Ben adds running back Justin Henderson into the fold. Henderson was a late junior college signee out of Coffeyville Community College. The running back will bring an impressive blend of size and speed to the Bulldog backfield.

Jason takes Ethan Reed with his sixth round draft pick. Reed has been a two-year starter for the Bulldogs and was a freshman All-American in 2016. Reed is slated to start at guard once again for Tech in 2018.

With the final pick of the sixth round, JFord adds 2018 junior college offensive lineman, Willie Allen. Allen, a former LSU signee, is an absolute mauler up front. Whether he plays guard or tackle is to be determined at this point, but he will be a welcomed addition to the Bulldog offensive line.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com as we reveal rounds seven and eight of the BleedTechBlue Mock Draft on Monday.