Let’s take a look at the results of rounds seven and eight:

The teams will consist of 22 players. There will be one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, four offensive and defensive linemen, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, two safeties, and two wild cards picks.

BleedTechBlue.com held its first ever Louisiana Tech football mock draft on May 30, 2018. Throughout the next few weeks, we will reveal each of the picks that were made.

After focusing on offense with his previous four picks, JFord begins round seven with linebacker, Connor Taylor. Taylor, the JUCO Defensive Player of the Year from Snow, Utah, is expected to step right in as a contributor to the Bulldog defense. While on campus for spring practice, Taylor showed that he clearly has a nose for the football.

Jason continues his string of solid contributors in round seven by taking Immanuel Turner. While Turner doesn’t get the publicity of Jaylon Ferguson, the defensive end is extremely consistent on a down by down basis. Turner is not likely to collect 10 sacks in a season, but he is very solid in the run game at setting the edge.

Needing an offensive lineman, Ben takes Michael Rodriguez in the seventh round. Rodriguez was a pleasant surprise in 2017 and is an athletic tackle for the Bulldogs. Whether he plays the left or right side in 2018, he is expected to start.

With the first pick of the eighth round, Ben selects wide receiver Maureese Wren. Perhaps the most talented signee in the 2018 class, Wren brings a 6’4, 220 pound frame to Ruston with an opportunity to contribute immediately. Wren could be the ultimate weapon for Tech in the red zone as a freshman.

With the 23rd overall pick, Jason selects Trey Spencer. Spencer has had an up-and-down career at Tech, but he really took a step forward in 2017. While he may not start for the ‘Dogs at cornerback in 2018, Spencer is sure to contribute.

After selecting Taylor in the seventh round, JFord goes with another linebacker in round eight. Dae’von Washington is a former walk-on that led Tech in tackles a year ago. Look for Washington to maintain his high level of play in 2018 as one of the leaders of the Tech defense.

