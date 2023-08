Mayo is a defensive back from Parkway High School in Bossier City, Louisiana and become the Bulldogs first commitment in the Class of 2025.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Mayo told BleedTechBlue.com, "I have been attending LA Tech football camps since I was in 8th grade, and ever since then they have always showed the most love for me as a player and person. The coaching staff has welcomed me with support and care since the beginning of my recruiting process. That’s why it was only right for me to go with my #1 supporter and commit."

Mayo currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, Nebraska, ULM, and Grambling State.

THE FILM