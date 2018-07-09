It is no secret that Conference USA is known for its offensive shootouts on a weekly basis every Saturday in the fall.

The most important position on a football field is the quarterback position. Conference USA is filled with quality quarterbacks up and down the league.

Let’s take a look at the three best offensive units in Conference USA:

Florida Atlantic: All Lane Kiffin did in his first year in Boca Raton was win a program record 11 games, win the Conference USA Championship, and average nearly 41 points per game. Pretty solid for a program that had won only nine games in the previous three years combined. Jason Driskel was expected to start at quarterback in 2018 but instead decided to retire in order to focus more on academics. This leaves former Florida State quarterback DeAndre Johnson and former Oklahoma quarterback Chris Robison battling it out for the starting spot. Conference USA MVP Devin Singletary returns at running back after rushing for 1,920 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2017. Willie Wright and Harrison Bryant return after combining for 88 catches, 1,065 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 2017 to give the Owls a formidable duo at wide receiver. Charlie Weis Jr. will replace Kendal Briles as the offensive coordinator to work alongside Kiffin in 2018. The Owls have an offense that has enough firepower to push for a New Year’s Six Bowl if all things fall into place as expected in 2018.

North Texas: In only his second season at North Texas, Seth Littrell led the Mean Green to a second consecutive bowl win and a Conference USA West Division Championship. Mason Fine, the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year, tossed the ball around the yard all season throwing for 4,052 yards and 31 touchdowns. The Mean Green averaged nearly 36 points per game while winning nine games. Fine is back for his junior season, but the Mean Green will have to find a replacement for 1,200 yard running back, Jeffery Wilson. Nic Smith will get the first shot after rushing for 684 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman behind Wilson. North Texas also returns its top three receivers in 2018 in Michael Lawrence, Jalan Guyton, and Rico Bussey Jr. The trio combined for 158 catches, 2,271 yards, and 20 touchdowns in 2017. Mason Fine is only 5’9 on a good day and has struggled with pressure throughout his two years in Denton. Fine will be faced with even more blitzes in 2018. Will he be able to adjust and become a complete quarterback? This will determine if the Mean Green are able to take the next step offensively.

Louisiana Tech: Many Bulldog fans were extremely frustrated with the Louisiana Tech offense in 2017, but the Bulldogs did finish fourth in the league in scoring averaging nearly 29 points per game. There's no question, J’Mar Smith must take a step forward on and off the field for the offense to improve in 2018. Smith must become a leader that fellow teammates look to in crucial situations. Smith compiled 3,345 total yards in 2017 along with 22 total touchdowns. Although Jarred Craft and Boston Scott have moved on due to graduation, Tech has talent in the backfield. If Jaqwis Dancy can stay healthy, he will be a 1,000 yard, 10+ touchdown running back. Kam McKnight, Israel Tucker, and late junior college signee, Justin Henderson, give Tech plenty of depth. Teddy Veal and Rhashid Bonnette return at wide receiver along with a plethora of talented young receivers in Adrian Hardy, Javonte Woodard, George Scott, and Zach Cousar. The icing on the cake may be that Tech also returns 4/5 of its offensive line, an offensive line that didn’t start the same five up front for consecutive weeks until games 10 and 11 in 2017. For the Bulldogs to gain back its offensive firepower that has become the norm in Ruston, J’Mar Smith must be able to get the football to his explosive playmakers at wide receiver on a more consistent basis.

Honorable Mention: Southern Miss and Middle Tennessee State

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com throughout the summer as we continue to preview the 2018 season. Join us for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics.