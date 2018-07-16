Conference USA has not always been known as a league that prides itself on playing great defense. However, the tide began to shift in 2017 and is expected to take another step forward in 2018.

UTSA defensive end, Marcus Davenport, was selected 14th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. If you had an opportunity to watch Davenport play on a given Saturday last season, it was clear that he was the premier defender in Conference USA.

Let’s take a look at the three top defenders heading into 2018:

Amik Robertson (La Tech): When Robertson chose to sign with the Bulldogs in February of 2017 over LSU and Texas, Louisiana Tech fans knew they landed one of the top talents in the state of Louisiana. What they didn’t know was that Robertson was not only a top talent in Louisiana, but that he was one of the top talents in the entire country. Robertson started all 13 games at cornerback for the Bulldogs and collected 62 total tackles, 7.5 TFL, two sacks, six pass breakups, 11 passes defended, and five interceptions. Robertson was the clear cut leader on a Tech defense that made tremendous strides last season. After being named a Freshman All-American in 2017, Robertson is not satisfied. Entering 2018, look for Robertson to become a true lockdown corner that has the ability to take away one side of the field. Robertson is “can’t miss television” every single Saturday.

Azeez Al-Shaair (Florida Atlantic): Simply put, Al-Shaair is an absolute stud. He is not the biggest linebacker in the world at 6’2, 228 pounds, but Al-Shaair is all over the football field. In 2017, Al-Shaair collected 147 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss. The Florida Atlantic defense is littered with talent throughout, but Al-Shaair sticks out above all. Although he missed spring practice due to Tommy John Surgery, Al-Shaair is expected to be ready in September for the Owls season opener. Many consider Al-Shaair the best linebacker in Florida Atlantic history after having collected 354 tackles in his first three seasons. With the NFL certainly in his future, Al-Shaair will look to lead Florida Atlantic to a New Year’s Six Bowl before his time is done in Boca Raton.

Chase Hancock (Marshall): Chase Hancock is the prototypical fan favorite. Hancock is a former walk-on in the Thundering Herd program that has now progressed to an All-Conference player. Hancock collected 128 tackles including 9.5 for loss and was named the Thundering Herd’s team MVP in December. Hancock is the glue that holds the Thundering Herd’s defense together. Doc Holliday has a quality defensive unit year in and year out, and 2018 will be no different. Look for Hancock to continue making his presence felt on the field this season.

Honorable Mention: Jaylon Ferguson (La Tech), Oshane Ximines (ODU)

