Devin Ree announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday afternoon.

Ree is a 6'8 wing that will come to Louisiana Tech from Louisville with three years of eligibility remaining.

Ree was ranked as the 89th player nationally and 22nd-ranked small forward in the Class of 2022 by Rivals.com.

The Terry, MS native averaged 23.2 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks as a junior at Terry HS in 2020-2021.

As a senior, Ree transferred to Oak Hill Academy in Wilson, VA where he averaged 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Ree shot 45% from 3-point range.

As a freshman at Louisville, Ree saw action in 16 games.

Ree joins Daniel Batcho as transfer commitments for the Dunkin' Dogs this off-season. Talvin Hester and co. are making NOISE on the recruiting trail. LOUD NOISE.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs Basketball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue