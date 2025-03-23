Diamond Dogs open C-USA play by winning 2 of 3 at Sam Houston State

Louisiana Tech (14-10, 2-1) got Conference USA play started on the right foot with a series victory at Sam Houston State this weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Bulldogs score early, hang on late for 6-5 victory over Sam Houston State

WIN | Grant Hubka (3-2) LOSS | Devin Bennett (0-3) SAVE | Blake Hooks (5)

Louisiana Tech got off to a fast start on Friday night when Garrison Berkley and Sebastian Mexico each drove a run in in the first inning to give the Bulldogs an early 2-0 lead.

The Bearkats would respond in the bottom half of the frame with three runs to take a 3-2 lead.

Trailing 4-3 in the third inning, Mexico tripled to right center to drive in two and give the Bulldogs a 5-4 lead.

Trey Hawsey homered in the following frame for the first time in his Tech career to give Tech its 6th run of the night.

After allowing four runs over the first two innings of the contest, Grant Hubka really settled in on the mound.

The right-hander earned his 3rd win of the season after allowing four runs in six innings of work.

Blake Hooks came on to get the final four outs and earn his 5th save of the season.

Game 2 | Bulldogs unable to overcome early deficit, fall 7-4 to Bearkats

WIN | Ryan Peterson (1-5) LOSS | Luke Cooley (3-2)

Sam Houston State jumped on the Bulldogs in the first inning Saturday when they scored four runs on two hits and three walks against Tech starter Luke Cooley.

Trailing 5-0 in the fourth inning, Tech scored three runs on a Brody Drost RBI-single, Trey Hawsey groundout, and Zeb Ruddell triple.

The Bearkat would stretch its 5-3 lead to 7-3 in the 8th inning when Jace Martinez homered for the second time this season.

Tech would add one in the 9th, but that would be it as the Bearkats evened up the series at one win apiece.

Luke Cooley took the loss on the mound after allowing five runs (four earned) in 3.1 innings of work.

Game 3 | Berkley's big day offensively lifts Tech to 9-7 win to clinch series

WIN | Roberson (2-1) LOSS | Felix Schlede (0-1)

Garrison Berkley got things going in the first inning for the Bulldogs on Sunday with a two-run home run to left field. It was Berkley's first home-run of the season.

Leading 4-1 in the 3rd, Berkley homered for the second time in as many at bats with a solo shot to left center.

Trey Hawsey stayed hot at the plate and singled in two runs to extend Tech's lead to 7-1.

With the Bulldogs leading 8-4 in the 8th inning, Thaxton Berch homered to left field. It was Berch's first home-run of his Bulldog career.

The Bearkats would add three runs in the 9th inning, but the Bulldogs would hold on for the 9-7 win.

Brooks Roberson got his second win of the season on the mound after tossing five innings of four run (one earned) baseball.

Berkley led the way offensively with four hits, two home runs and four RBI.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will return home on Tuesday night to square-off with Grambling. First pitch is scheduled for 6 PM on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM.

