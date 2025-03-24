The 3-2-1 | Diamond Dogs win series at SHSU, Bulldogs stay hot w/ sweep

It was a fantastic weekend on the diamond for both the Diamond Dogs and Bulldog softball programs.

Lane Burroughs team defeated ULM on Tuesday night before going on the road and winning two of three games at Sam Houston State to open conference play.

The Diamond Dogs are now 14-10 overall and 2-1 in C-USA action.

Josh Taylor's team swept Middle Tennessee at home and have now won eight games in a row.

The Bulldogs are now 19-11 overall and 7-2 in C-USA action.

Let's dive in.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Diamond Dogs enjoy road success

Louisiana Tech won two of three games on the road for a second straight weekend.

After dropping two straight series at home to Memphis and South Alabama its been good to see this bunch dig deep and win a couple of series on the road.

Bulldog hitters hit .296 at the plate this weekend with 13 extra base hits and averaged 6 runs per game in the process.

Grant Hubka (6 IP, 4 R) and Brooks Roberson (5 IP, 4 R) gave strong starts on the mound in Tech wins on Friday and Sunday.

2 — Sebastian Mexico and Trey Hawsey are heating up

We've spent a lot of time throughout the early portion of the season discussing the importance of Louisiana Tech finding some thump in its lineup.

Sebastian Mexico and Trey Hawsey have provided that of late.

Mexico is 8/16 (.500) with 1 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, and 7 RBI over his last five games. The Baldwinville, Massachusetts native did leave the Friday night game early with an injury and will be monitored going forward.

Trey Hawsey got off to a little bit of a slow start, but that was to be expected for the freshman out of West Monroe.

Hawsey is 11/26 (.423) with 1 HR and 4 RBI over his last 9 games. The 6'2, 240-pounder blasted the first home-run of his Tech career on Friday night at Sam Houston State.

3 — Bulldogs are playing at a high level

Josh Taylor's club is clicking at a good time as they get into the middle portion of conference play.

The Bulldogs erased deficits in wins on both Saturday and Sunday to earn the series sweep over Middle Tennessee.

Nicole Hammoude went 6/9 (.667) at the plate this weekend with 2 RBI.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — Can Allie Floyd keep up this pace?

Floyd is enjoying an All-American season for the Bulldogs. She has single-handedly carried the Tech pitching staff to this point as some of the lesser experienced pieces on the staff continue to progress in their development.

The East Bernard, TX native entered the weekend 6th nationally in innings pitched and 7th in wins.

Floyd earned the win in all three games this weekend and pitched 12 more innings on the mound.

2 — Can the Diamond Dogs continue to limit the big inning?

Louisiana Tech has only allowed a 4-run inning once in the last five games. The Bulldogs are 4-1 in those five games.

Tech had allowed 11 innings of at least four runs over the first 19 games of the season.

The pitching staff has been really good throughout the year under Cooper Fouts leadership, but it has had the propensity to allow a big inning at times.

One Prediction for Next Week

Both programs win a series for a third straight weekend.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics!

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue