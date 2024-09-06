PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1aWEgyTDlIVkpTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVpYSDJMOUhWSlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1aWEgyTDlIVkpTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago baseball Edit

Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | September 6, 2024

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Throughout the spring and summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball in 2024.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the New York Mets. The right-hander was traded to the from the Rays to the Mets on July 9th. Maton is in his 8th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2024:

- 63 appearances, 2-2, 56 IP, 3.54 ERA, 22 ER, 41 hits allowed, 23 BB, 52 K (Maton has a 1.74 ERA in 23 appearances with the Mets)

Elsewhere, seven other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. David Leal, Taylor Young, Cade Gibson, Ryan Jennings, Jarret Whorff, Landon Tomkins, and Jackson Lancaster make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

Jarret Whorff (AAA, Minnesota Twins)

- 29 appearances (5 starts), 3-5, 2.78 ERA, 64.2 IP, 20 ER, 53 hits allowed, 25 BB, 65 K

David Leal (AA, Oakland Athletics)

- 26 appearances (2 starts), 5-3, 3.57 ERA, 58 IP, 23 ER, 48 hits allowed, 14 BB, 46 K

Taylor Young (AA, Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 118 GP, 100/434, .230 avg, .331 OBP, .337 SLG, 4 HR, 42 RBI, 56 BB, 129 K, 43/51 SB

Ryan Jennings (AA, Toronto Blue Jays)

- 19 appearances (12 starts), 0-4, 1.84 ERA, 58.2 IP, 12 ER, 46 hits allowed, 21 BB, 66 K

Cade Gibson (AA, Miami Marlins)

- 21 appearances (12 starts), 3-3, 2.23 ERA, 80.2 IP, 20 ER, 65 hits allowed, 36 BB, 71 K

Jackson Lancaster (A+, Tampa Bay Rays)

- 26 appearances (1 start), 2-6, 6.00 ERA, 33 IP, 22 ER, 37 hits allowed, 13 BB, 45 K

Landon Tomkins (A+, Pittsburgh Pirates)

- 33 appearances, 3-3, 4.39 ERA, 7 saves, 41 IP, 20 ER, 37 hits allowed, 17 BB, 45 K

Cole McConnell (White Sox), Sam Brodersen (Cardinals), and Jorge Corona (White Sox) recently signed professional contracts and are training with the respective clubs in both Arizona and Florida.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjEx OTc3OTg5MDgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2xhdGVjaC5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZGlhbW9uZC1kb2dzLW1sYi1taWxiLXVwZGF0ZS1zZXB0ZW1iZXIt Ni0yMDI0IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcq bnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50Lmdl dEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRy dWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBj cy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBz LnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAg IGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5z Y29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0 cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZsYXRlY2gucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZkaWFtb25k LWRvZ3MtbWxiLW1pbGItdXBkYXRlLXNlcHRlbWJlci02LTIwMjQmYzU9MTE5 Nzc5ODkwOCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=