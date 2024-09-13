The Dogs return to the gridiron after an early bye week to take on the mighty Wolfpack of NC State. What can Tech do to start out the season 2-0, something they haven't done since 2020?

Jack Be Nimble

In order to win most games in college football, you've got to have a good game from your starting QB. I know, I know... I'm breaking a ton of new ground here. Jack Turner will need to be great for Tech to pull off the upset in Raleigh. To do that - the Offensive Line needs to keep him upright, and Jack needs to make snap decisions and not hold on to the ball for too long.

Luckily for Tech, the 2024 edition of the Wolfpack front seven hasn't proven to be much of a threat when it comes to rushing the passer. In two games thus far, the NC State defense has generated two sacks. If you like Advanced Stats like my good buddy Nathan, they've generated "havoc" on just 7.8% of plays. That's... not very good. Tech has to find a way to keep Jack Turner upright and looking down field if they want a chance to win this game.

Un-Immaculate Concepcion

The headline for the Wolfpack is definitely QB transfer Grayson McCall, but it's his main target I'm worried about. Kevin Concepcion enters his Sophomore season looking to avoid the slump: as a Freshman last year he had 1,150 all purpose yards 10 TDs. Along the way, he racked up accolades like ACC Rookie of the Year, On3 Sports True Freshman of the Year, Freshman All American. Oh, he also set the school record for a freshman in TDs and catches.

Let's put this another way - McCall runs the offense, but KC makes it go.



I'll be blunt: The Dogs won't stop Concepcion on Saturday morning. But they've GOT to get in his way at least a little bit. We'll need to figure out a way to get him in double coverage looks so that he can't catch everything. Maybe one of our DBs can make a name for themselves here?

Late Game Heroics

Let's skip over the absolute shellacking NC State took last week against Tennessee and look back at their first game: a 38-21 W over in-state FCS opponent Western Carolina. The Catamounts came out hot, trading blows with their foe and not backing down. It was 14-14 at halftime, and WCU actually had a 21-17 lead at the start of the fourth!

Then... the wheels fell off. A three and out at the end of the 3rd led to a Concepcion TD grab. A four play drive by the 'Mounts led to a 6 minute NC State drive to take a double digit lead. Then a missed FG gave NC State the opportunity to drive the nail into the coffin: a 5 play, 80 yard drive capped by a 50 yard run.

Simply put, the Catamounts had 'em, then they let 'em off the hook.

Tech, and Coach Cumbie, will need to be prepared to be better, to do better, in a late game situation. We all remember the Holtz years and the one-point losses. Let's not re-live that history tomorrow. Let's dig deep and get the W if it's within reach.

Evan is also a part of go tech pls dont die, a zany LA Tech sports blog, Twitter, and podcast. Check us out!