Louisiana Tech will travel to NC State for its first road game of 2024 on Saturday afternoon.
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up | Louisiana Tech (1-0) @ NC State (1-1)
When | September 14, 2024
Where | Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC
TV Network | ACC Network
Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
About the Two Teams
Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (7-18, 3rd season)
NC State Head Coach HC | Dave Doeren (82-59, 12th season)
LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Jack Turner (70 yards passing, 1 TD & 1 INT), RB Marquis Crosby (9 carries, 44 yards rushing), WR Marlion Jackson (3 catches, 76 yards receiving, 1 TD), LB Kolbe Fields (12 tackles, 1.5 sacks), LB Zach Zimos (7 tackles, 0.5 sacks)
NC State Statistical Leaders | QB Grayson McCall (422 yards passing, 3 TDs & 2 INTs), RB Jordan Waters (120 yards rushing, 2 TDs), WR KC Concepcion (12 catches, 174 yards receiving, 3 TDs), S DK Kaufman (15 tackles, 1 FR), LB Sean Brown (15 tackles)
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
